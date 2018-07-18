Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C . -- It may be a fictional city, but it’s helping police share some real-life lessons with local children.

“Safety Town” is back for another year in Greensboro.

It’s a program that was developed through a partnership between the Greensboro Police Department and the Nat Greene Kiwanis Club.

Throughout the summer, middle and high school SROs work with children ages 6 and 6 to teach safety lessons that cover a variety of topics including crossing the street, stranger danger, poison and drugs, and gun safety.

There are six sessions each summer.

One session includes working with children for two hours a day for two weeks.

In the lesson on pedestrian safety, it’s designed to look like a real city environment.

“We actually have pedestrian crosswalks, symbols up here, so that way when they’re on the real street and they’re [in] downtown Greensboro, they’re going to say ‘Oh, we saw that in Safety Town’ and they’re going to be able to use it in the big cities and the big roads,” said Cpl. Sherry Bruscino, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Another advantage to the program is that it allows officers to build relationships with young people early.

Openings are currently available for session 6 of Safety Town.

It runs July 30-Aug. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

A session can accommodate 115 children.

To sign-up, visit the registration page on the Safety Town Greensboro website.