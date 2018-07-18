Recent UNCG grad runs organic dog treat business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Megahn White has found her niche -- and it’s going to the dogs.

She has always been an animal lover and even has experience working at an animal hospital.

After graduating from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, she found a way to combine a passion for pets with creativity in the kitchen.

In 2017, she started exploring ways to make organic dog treats.

“I really wanted to make my dog treats high quality, but also affordable,” White said.

She started making them for her dogs Charles and Sammy.

After getting a warm response from family, friends, and eventually strangers, she was encouraged to look at her products as something bigger.

“That's when other people said ‘Hey, you should do this. You're good at this, you should make more,’” she said.

White launched Sir Charles’ Biscuits in June 2017.

Her business puts a celebratory twist on the traditional dog treat.

Her products include cupcakes and mini-cupcakes (referred to as “pupcakes”), smash cakes, bone-shaped cakes, double layer cakes and donuts among other items for a variety of celebrations.

“They’re all natural and organic. There’s no chemical fillers or anything to preserve them, so basically my only preservative is flaxseed,” she said.

Aside from dog treats, White has found a way to tap into a wider market in the pet world, including weddings.

“I make dog bandanas for dogs to walk down the aisle or be in the engagement pictures,” she said.

She also offers T-shirts for pet owners.

White has received exposure through participating in community events including Woofstock and Southern Charm at the Farm.

She’s still surprised by how far she has come.

“I have always enjoyed baking, but I didn't know that I could do the things that I have done now. That's really opened my eyes to what I'm capable of.”