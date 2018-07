Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Davidson County Wednesday night, according to troopers on the scene.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Lamb Road, near the Tyro and Churchland communities.

Troopers said a female was ejected from the vehicle and died.

No additional information about the deceased has been released and it is unclear what caused the crash.

35.786888 -80.388822