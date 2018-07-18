North Carolina Zoo wants help naming new baby rhino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo is looking for help in naming the first of their two newborn baby rhinos.

Born on July 2 to mom Linda and dad Stormy, this female baby rocked the zoo as the first rhino born at the North Carolina Zoo in 41 years.

The zoo's rhino zookeepers have put together seven names that honor both real and mythical female leaders.

The names are:

Boadicea, a Celtic warrior queen

Diana, a goddess of wild animals in Roman mythology

Grace O’Malley, an Irish queen and naval captain

Mamba, an all-female group of anti-poaching advocates in Africa

Nandi, Queen of the Zulus and mother of Shaka Zulu

Penelope, Queen of Ithaca and wife of Odysseus in Greek mythology who symbolizes family and fidelity

Wilhelmina, Queen of the Netherlands who fought against Nazi occupation during World War II

To share your thoughts, visit the North Carolina Zoo's poll. The zoo opened polls at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and will keep them open until 5 p.m. on July 24.

The zoo plans to announce the rhino's new name on July 27.

The soon-to-be-named calf came out at 80 to 90 pounds at birth. Since then, she has gain about 60 pounds in just over two weeks.

Both the mother and the newborn are healthy and on view at the zoo's Watani Grasslands habitat.

The calf's young half-sister, born to mom Kit and father Stormy, was born on July 13, less than two weeks after her older sister.

The zoo reports that the second baby is also healthy and also in the habitat with the rest of the heard.

The North Carolina Zoo plans to announce the naming process for the younger rhino at a later date.