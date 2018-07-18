× North Carolina cat ‘Fifty’ held for ransom, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family holds out hope to see the return of their pet cat after an unknown man contacted them and held the pet for ransom, the family told WBTV.

According to WBTV, the family cat was picked up by a man who then demanded money for the pet’s return.

WBTV reports Chris Kete said they received a strange call about their outdoor cat, Fifty, on Friday night.

“The person called and said, ‘Hi I have your cat, is there a reward?’ and I said ‘no he’s not lost, I just saw him,” Kete told WBTV.

The family believes the unknown man obtained the phone number from cat’s collar.

After a conversation, the family agreed to meet the caller at a Circle K station on East Boulevard, but, when they arrived, Fifty was not there, WBTV reports.

The cat’s collar and GPS tracking system was later found discarded in the neighborhood.

The family continues to search for Fifty with the help of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The caller will no longer accept calls.

According to signs posted around the community, Fifty is a neutered male short hair cat who is fairly old with a big belly and a crooked tail.