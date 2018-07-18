New Market playing in regional in first year back in Little League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- This weekend, the Kernersville Little League is hosting the southeast regional for the intermediate age bracket. We're talking boys 11 to 13 on a slightly bigger field -- bases are 70 feet apart instead of 60 and the pitching mound is 50 feet from home plate instead of 46 feet.

The North Carolina representative is New Market and what’s interesting about New Market, this is the first year back as an official little league in about 20 years.

New Market lost its very first game of the season and didn’t get a single hit in that game, but came back to beat the pitcher who threw the no hitter against them in the championship game.