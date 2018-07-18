× New details emerge in autopsy report of 3-year-old Mariah Woods

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. — New details emerged in an autopsy report released Wednesday about the death of Mariah Woods.

According to the autopsy report, Mariah’s cause of death was due to chloroform toxicity.

Autopsy findings also showed that 28-pound Mariah had been wrapped in three white, plastic trash bags tied around her neck.

According to the report, her body was “enclosed in a plaid, zippered couch cushion cover. The couch cushion cover also contains a large

portion of a solid cement material admixed with stones (similar to a curb/parking curb). After opening the couch cushion cover, the body is wrapped in three white, plastic, trash bags which are tied around the neck.”

Adolphus Earl Kimrey was charged with first-degree murder. Records show Kimrey is also charged with felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury/death.

A previous toxicology report also showed that chloroform was used in Mariah’s death.

Woods’ body was found on Dec. 2 by a dive team around 5:30 p.m. in Shelter Creek along Shaw Highway in Pender County.

Mariah was missing for five days before her remains were found.

Kirmey was taken to jail on no bond.