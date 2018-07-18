Metropolitan Junior Baseball League works to keep kids out of trouble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Day one of the MJBL Inner City Classic ended with a symposium focused on “Getting to the Next Level.”

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League is a partnership between education and sports.

The organization uses baseball as an avenue to keep kids out of trouble.

Following a wave of gun violence stretching across the Triad in the last several months, often involving teens, this program’s mission is a welcome solution.

“I notice the kids that I get are mostly inner-city kids coming out of the projects and things. I notice the friend that they hang around, the avenue that they take, and I see the ones that come to me. It’s like night and day,” said Coach JB Baynes, of Greensboro Bison Baseball.

The MJBL is trying to restore access and opportunity by providing them with the tools they need to succeed.

“Just take pride in themselves, take pride in everything they do and work hard. Success is right around the corner. You got to push yourself and go get it,” Baynes said.