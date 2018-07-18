× Guilford County woman to get dream cabin with $4 million lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Guilford County woman said she plans to fulfill her dream of a cabin in the mountains after she won a $4 million lottery prize, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“That’s where my husband is from,” Jamestown resident Doris Hogue said. “We want a small cabin so we can have a mountain getaway.”

Hogue’s good fortune happened Monday when she stopped by the Pantry Shop on East Kivett Drive in High Point and bought a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket for her husband.

“He’s not in the best of health,” Hogue said. “So playing scratch-offs is something he likes to do.”

When Hogue’s husband told her they won $4 million, she didn’t believe him.

“He scratched it and then asked me, ‘What are we going to do with all this money?’” Hogue said. “I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He showed me the ticket and all I could think is, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ I didn’t sleep at all last night I was so excited.”

Hogue claimed the prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. She had the choice of taking a $4 million annuity that has 20 payments of $200,000 a year or a lump sum of $2.4 million. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,692,030. In addition to her dream cabin, Hogue plans to get her husband a white Silverado pickup truck.

100X The Cash launched in February with three top prizes of $4 million. One top prize remains.