GCSTOP pushes forward in mission to decrease overdose deaths

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Solution to the Opioid Problem (GCSTOP) continues to push forward in its mission to decrease overdose deaths.

Since launching in March, GCSTOP has helped 197 people in Guilford County.

"Some folks we contact really would like to go to treatment, they've just been waiting for an opportunity to. They have no idea how to get to treatment," said Chase Holleman, GCSTOP navigator.

The High Point Police Department started tracking heroin overdoses and deaths in 2014.

So far in 2018, the High Point Police Department has responded to 96 overdoses and five of those were fatal.

In Greensboro, police have responded to 210 overdoses and 35 resulted in death.

GCSTOP is working nonstop to reduce these numbers by providing life-saving resources to the opioid user population.

"I think what needs to change is our way of looking and dealing with drugs. A lot of the problems associated with drug use are due to its status as being illegal, stigmatized, that's where most of the problem with drug use comes from," Holleman said.

The goal for GCSTOP is to reduce overdose in Guildford County by 20 percent.

GCSTOP has a non-emergency hotline. You can call (336) 505-8122 if you need assistance.