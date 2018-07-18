× Gas station owner arrested for shooting beer thief, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. — A gas station owner was arrested after he shot a man stealing beer from his store, deputies told WTVT.

Mehedeun Hasan, 22, of Lakeland, is charged with attempted murder.

Rennie Defoe Jr., 43, came into the store and stole three 18-packs of Natural Ice beer, deputies said.

Hasan, who co-owns the store with his father, grabbed his handgun from the store’s office and went outside to confront Defoe.

Defoe, who recently got out of prison, tossed the beer into a car and tried to back away. Hasan shot at the car.

Defoe drove away and crashed. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm and chest and is listed in critical condition.

Hasan has no prior criminal record, deputies said. Defoe’s criminal record includes charges of robbery, domestic battery and drug possession.