SALISBURY, N.C. — Firefighters from several departments are battling a huge commercial fire in Salisbury Wednesday.

A massive plume of smoke can be seen for miles.

The fire is located at Holmes Iron & Metal, a scrap metal recycling plant, at 629 N. Long St. in Salisbury.

Huge fire in East Spencer. pic.twitter.com/guU68w1Cd4 — Chris Weaver (@chris8video) July 18, 2018