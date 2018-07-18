Dog swims 5 miles to shore after jumping out of boat to chase ducks

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. — A dog swam five miles to shore after jumping out of a boat to chase ducks, WTEN reports.

Scott Crewell was boating on the Great Sacandaga Lake in New York with his Siberian Husky Rosie.

Crewell said Rosie’s coat was wet so he had taken the dog’s life vest off it could dry on the way back to shore.

The dog heard ducks by the boat and jumped into the water to chase them. Crewell lost sight of Rosie in the darkness.

Crewell said he searched through the night with no luck. He then reached out his friend WTEN meteorologist Steve Caporizzo, who runs the Facebook page Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection and helps connect people with lost pets.

It turned out, Rosie swam five miles to reach the shore in Northville. A fisherman who saw Caporizzo’s Facebook post recognized the dog and Rosie was reunited with Crewell.

Caporizzo posted an update on his page, saying, Rosie is in “amazing shape for what she went through. On some antibiotics, eyes very irritated, a bland diet since she had a very upset stomach and getting sick.

“Her lungs and heart were both fine. Lots of smiles and tears of joy.”