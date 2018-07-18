Community cuts teeth on arts at Sawtooth School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- From woodworking to ceramics and everything in between, at Sawtooth School for Visual Art in downtown Winston-Salem, everyone is an artist.

“I like to think we`re the arts center for The City of Arts and Innovation,” said Amy Jordan, Vice President of Arts and Innovation. “There’s wonderful gratification in a finished product, but there’s also the process itself and what it does for us.”

For nearly 75 years, people of all ages and skill levels have turned to Sawtooth for instruction and guidance on all things art.

“There`s a lot of history here. But at the same time, we want to move forward with the city,” said Jordan. “Our city is ever-changing and the people in our city our changing and we want to make sure we`re reaching all those people.”

The Winston-Salem Foundation has funded several staff positions at Sawtooth over the years to help the non-profit organization achieve just that. Most recently, it funded a Data and Information Services role, which is now overseeing a digital revolution of sorts and taking its website to new height and helping it become mobile-friendly.

“What we really needed was a new class management system,” said Alex Klein, Vice President and Director of Operations at Sawtooth. “Even though it wasn't maybe the sexiest option, we realized it was necessary and would help Sawtooth be sustainable for years to come.”

And ultimately help Sawtooth engage an even wider audience, Klein said. “Because of the positions that it funded, we were able to have marketing for the first time in-house, have development and now this New Data Information Specialist position, which is really launching us into this whole new arena that was really inaccessible to us.”