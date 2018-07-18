× 1 killed in crash on NC 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person died in a crash on N.C. 109 in Davidson County Wednesday morning, according to Trooper N.P. Teague.

The crash was reported at 11:47 a.m. on N.C. 109 between John Reid and John Carroll roads near Denton.

Teague said the driver of an older model Buick was traveling north on N.C. 109, ran off the road and hit an embankment and a tree.

The driver was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol has not released the name of the driver.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, Teague said. It is unknown if impairment or distraction were factors in the crash.