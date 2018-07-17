× Virginia man dies after stabbing himself in the groin with a sword

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 28-year-old man died Sunday evening after accidentally stabbing himself in the groin with a sword.

Newport News Police responded to a call at about 4:40 p.m. to the 900 block of Marcus Drive in the Abbington Landing Apartments area, according to the Daily Press.

The man was walking down the stairs, holding the sword in his hands, when he unintentionally stabbed himself in the groin, witnesses told police, Daily Press reported.

The man received emergency medical assistance, but died at 5:25 p.m. at the scene, according to WAVY.