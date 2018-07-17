× Three teenagers shot in Charlotte shooting Tuesday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Early Tuesday morning, three people were shot in north Charlotte, according to police.

WSOC reports that the three victims were teenagers including one girl and two boys.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 1700 block of Russell Avenue at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

#BreakingNews: @CMPD investigating after 3 people shot on Russell Ave in North Charlotte. We're on scene gathering info now… more updates soon! pic.twitter.com/S0I90A1IU5 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) July 17, 2018

Upon arriving at the scene, officials found the victims outside the home with gunshot wounds.

A medic brought the three to the hospital.

One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police have not yet announced a suspect description, and officials say the teenagers have not cooperated in the ongoing investigation, WSOC reports.

Police previous came to the house in January after another shooting, according to WSOC. A child and teenager were home during that previous shooting. Police have not stated whether the two incidents are connected.