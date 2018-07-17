Three teenagers shot in Charlotte shooting Tuesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Early Tuesday morning, three people were shot in north Charlotte, according to police.
WSOC reports that the three victims were teenagers including one girl and two boys.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at the 1700 block of Russell Avenue at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Upon arriving at the scene, officials found the victims outside the home with gunshot wounds.
A medic brought the three to the hospital.
One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police have not yet announced a suspect description, and officials say the teenagers have not cooperated in the ongoing investigation, WSOC reports.
Police previous came to the house in January after another shooting, according to WSOC. A child and teenager were home during that previous shooting. Police have not stated whether the two incidents are connected.