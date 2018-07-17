× Police capture alleged serial killer suspected of killing 3 people in 4 days

HOUSTON, Tex. — Police have apprehended a man wanted in relation to three murders.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office in Texas announced Friday morning on Twitter that Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was caught after a brief vehicle pursuit.

Police believe Rodriguez is linked to at least three homicides in the Houston area, the first of which took place on Friday.

“From all evidence we are seeing so far, we are facing a possible serial killer,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference Monday night.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez is in custody at Eldridge @ Fallbrook. He was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit.

Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 17, 2018

Police: Suspect recently removed his ankle monitor

Pamela Johnson, 62, was found dead inside her home on Friday night in northwest Harris County after her family called authorities because they couldn’t reach her. Her car was stolen from her home and later discovered at a nearby mall. That’s when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office reviewed the mall’s surveillance video and made the connection to Rodriguez.

Police believed that Rodriguez was driving a dark gray 2017 Nissan Sentra and alerted the public to keep an eye out for this vehicle.

Two other individuals were found dead in separate mattress store locations on Saturday and Monday.

Rodriguez, a registered sex offender, was on parole at the time of the killings. Police say he cut off his ankle monitor a few days before the first shooting.

He may have been looking for someone

“This individual is a person of interest in a minimum of three murders,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters Monday night. Rodriguez also allegedly robbed a Metro bus driver early Monday morning and shot a driver last week.

Police have found no motive for the killings. They say Rodriguez seemed to be looking for somebody, but they aren’t sure exactly who.