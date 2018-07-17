Person injured in aggravated assault in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are investigating an aggravated assault where a victim was injured, according to a news release.

Police came to the 800 block of Dana Place at 9:19 p.m. after the assault was reported.

One female victim was located and is being treated for injuries. Greensboro police did not release the extent of the victim's injuries.

The call was initially dispatched as a shooting, according to Greensboro police dispatch.

FOX8 is working to get additional details.

36.045839 -79.809647