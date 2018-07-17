× North Carolina town to screen human waste to track opiate users

CARY, N.C. — The Town of Cary has a new plan to keep tabs on opiate use.

In a Town of Cary discussion Monday night, leaders proposed establishing about 10 sampling stations in the town’s wastewater collection system to measure the concentration of opioids in waste, according to WRAL.

“So, for an area of like 16,000 people, in a day’s time, that’s about 800,000 gallons a day that will pass this sampler,” said Deputy Town Manager Mike Bajorek, WRAL reports. “This will be sent back to Boston, where they will be running a test to get a chemical analysis.”

The stations will quantify opioid use in zones of about 3,000 to 5,000 houses and estimate daily opioid use per 1,000 Cary residents. The plan will not, however, allow the town to link the opioids back to specific houses, according to WRAL.

This plan aims to save lives by finding out which areas have the highest opioid use and how prevalent various different opioid drugs, like heroin, Codeine and Oxycodone, are in the area.

Cary officials are already aware of an opioid issue in the community after facing 46 opioid overdoses in 2017, including six deaths, an overall 70 percent increase from the previous year, according to The News & Observer.

Funding for this new idea is already rolling in .

The Town of Cary received a $100,000 grant to turn this plan into a reality. Now, the town is up for a $5 million grant in the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ U.S. Mayors Challenge, The News & Observer reports.