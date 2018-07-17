× North Carolina man charged after allegedly attempting to poison wife

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — A man may have attempted to kill his wife by slipping ant poison into her food, The Fayetteville Observer reports.

Eugene Richard Pittman, 52, of Hope Mills allegedly attempted to kill Carmen Jackson-Pittman on May 12.

As of Monday, Pittman now faces an attempted first-degree murder charge with bail set at $50,000, The Fayetteville Observer reports.

The warrant states that Pittman put Terro Ant Killer on Jackson-Pittman’s food “with malice and with specific intent to kill formed after premeditation and deliberation,” according to The Fayetteville Observer.