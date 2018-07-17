× Minnesota city council candidate arrested for posting nude photo of his wife

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Police arrested a city council candidate, accused of posting a topless photo of his wife on his campaign website, on Monday.

According to the Washington Post, the Saint Paul independent candidate David Martinez, 38, posted the photo on Saturday on his now-removed blog.

This incident came after police granted a request from his wife of 13 years for a restraining order and was Martinez’s third police encounter this month, the Washington Post reports.

Earlier this month, Martinez was arrested for screaming expletives at the staff at George Latimer Central Library on July 5, according to the Washington Post.

He was then banned from entering Target Field the following day after hopping the railing between concessions and a bar, according to the Pioneer Press.

KARE11 reports that the nude photo was posted along with a copy of the restraining order. The post was online for 33 hours.

His wife states in the restraining order that Martinez was physically abusive and had a negative impact on their 7-year-old and 10-year-old children, according to Washington Post.

Martinez told KARE11 that he did not post the photo. Instead, he claims his wife knows his passwords and hacked his account in attempt to sabotage him.

Martinez was arrested for revenge porn, but has not yet been charged, the Washington Post reports.

In Minnesota, spreading revenge porn is a felony. The penalty includes up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.