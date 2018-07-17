× Man offers reward to help find grandfather’s stolen Eagle Scout award

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Monday break-in at a home in Greensboro left a family without some small valuables, but, for Andrew Kennedy, the greatest loss was his grandfather’s Eagle Scout award.

After the break-in, Kennedy posted to Facebook that the thief stole some small electronics, collectible coins and his own Eagle Scout award.

“Normally, this wouldn’t be a huge deal, but in the same case as my Eagle Scout award was my grandfather’s Eagle award, who I lost last year,” he wrote. “This means more to me than any other item I have, or had, and I want to try and find it.”

Kennedy said he’s offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of seeing the safe return of the two awards.