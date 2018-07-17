Hospice of Davidson County offers new free grief programs for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Emi Fine, 10, cherishes pictures of her dad – memories of their time together.

Her father Michael passed away in January.

Adjusting to life without him, sent Fine through a whirlwind of emotions.

“I just felt confused because I don't understand it. It's just really shocking to me. I'm still at the point where I haven't moved on from that,” she said.

Slowly, Fine is working through the grief with a counselor.

She’s going through grief counseling at Hospice of Davidson County.

“It feels like you're just talking to someone that you've known forever,” she said.

To help more children like Emi, the center is launching Open-Heart grief programs.

These are three age-specific programs for children who have lost a loved one.

There are groups for young children, pre-teens and teens.

“They'll be able to build relationships and work through their grief and loss together,” Hospice of Davidson County Director of Community Relations Jan Knox said.

“Our hope is that there’s a big need for it. We are going to have one age group per month right now. Each quarter we’ll be starting a new group of that and as that need grows we'll add to this program,” Knox said.

The first program will launch July 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. for young children.

Programs for pre-teens and teenagers begin Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 respectively – also running from 5:30-7 p.m. at Hospice of Davidson County located at 200 Hospice Way southeast of Lexington.

The sessions are free and open to the community regardless of whether or not a loved one received care from Hospice of Davidson County.

To register visit Hospice of Davidson County’s events page or call (336) 475-5444.