Graham police investigating Families United fire

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating a fire that took place Monday evening at North Carolina Families United, an organization which serves children, youth and families with mental health concerns.

At 5:55 p.m. Monday, the Graham Fire Department and the Graham Police Department responded to the building at 214 E. Elm St.

Police report the fire fully engulfed the backside of the building and quickly spread through the roof.

The structure took extensive damage.

Investigation found that the fire began near the rear exterior of the building.

Officials continue to investigate the fire.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.