ELON, N.C. — Elon campus police said Tuesday evening they are investigating a bomb threat.

The threat was directed at the Oaks apartments and/or the Elon Oak House, police said.

News alert: Elon Campus Police are investigating a bomb threat directed at the Oaks apartments and/or @ElonOakHouse. Out of caution, residents of the Oaks have been evacuated, the Oak House is closed and Belk Library is also closed for the evening. Please avoid the area for now. — Elon University (@elonuniversity) July 17, 2018

Out of caution, residents at the Oaks apartments were evacuated.

The Oak House is closed and Belk Library is also closed for the evening.

