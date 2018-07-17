× Eden woman arrested for leaving children in car

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden woman was arrested Monday night after leaving her children unattended in a car for about 25 minutes.

At 7:50 p.m., Eden police responded to the Eden Walmart parking lot and found an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old alone in the vehicle, according to a news release.

Both children were evaluated at UNC Rockingham Health Care for possible heat exposure. Officials believe that the children were not physically affected and did not suffer injuries from this incident.

The children were released to family.

Heather Renee Wilson, 28, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and jailed under a $10,000 secured bond, police said.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

