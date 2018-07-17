Cyclist carries injured stray dog on his back, finds pup a forever home

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A cyclist riding in the woods in Georgia came across a dog that needed his help.

Jarrett Little spotted a stray dog that appeared to have been hit by a car while biking with a group.

Little told CBS News the dog came out of the woods and was very thin, with road rash and a broken leg.

The other cyclists gave the dog some food and water and Little decided they couldn’t just leave the animal in the woods.

Without a car to transport the dog, Little hoisted it onto his back and rode into Columbus to find help.

While in town, Little said he met Andrea Shaw, who was on a business trip from Maine and took interest in the dog.

“She paid for him to have his leg repaired with surgery and found an organization that could help get him back to Maine to live on her horse farm,” Little told CBS.

Shaw decided to name the dog Columbo.

Columbo still has a ways to go in his recovery. Shaw created the Facebook page Adventures of Columbo to update people on his progress.