5 teens taken into custody after Winston-Salem crime spree involving hospital parking decks

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police say five teenagers – ages 13 to 16 - were involved in a crime spree including an SUV stolen from one local hospital’s parking deck and a gun pulled on a man inside another hospital’s parking deck in Winston-Salem in recent days.

Sometime between July 14, and 16, police say a white Honda Pilot was stolen from Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center’s parking deck. They say the stolen vehicle is now being considered the suspect vehicle in several incidents that followed.

“The fact that you do have to worry about that, and that it’s children, that’s the worst part,” said Joyce Herriott, who lives and works near the scene of one of the crimes.

On July 16 at 12:34 a.m., detectives say a man was riding his bike home near Broad Street and Banner Avenue when he saw a white Honda Pilot approach. The victim told police several subjects pointed a shotgun at him and robbed him of his phone and cash.

Then, around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to 901 Peters Creek Parkway, where a vehicle had rammed the entrance of a Cash Pawn. Officers looked at surveillance and identified a white Honda Pilot as the suspect vehicle. They add that multiple suspects exited the vehicle, appeared to look at displays, but didn’t take anything before leaving.

“Where are the parents?” asked Patricia Bruner, who also lives near the scene of one of the crimes. “Who’s supposed to be looking after these children?”

At 12:50 a.m. on July 16, a woman reported an attempted robbery at the intersection of Broad and Fifth streets. Officers say the victim was in her car when two people walked up and pointed a gun at her. The suspects were scared off by another person and drove away in a white Honda Pilot.

“Nowadays unfortunately that’s what you have to be worried about,” Herriott said.

At 1:34 a.m. on the 16th, a man was inside Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s employee parking deck on South Hawthorne Road, when he was approached by two people – with bandanas on their faces – and tried to steal his car. Police say one of them was holding a rifle or a shotgun. The victim was able to momentarily drive off, but the victim noticed a white SUV – believed to be a Pilot – following him. The SUV crashed into the rear of the victim’s vehicle, causing him to crash. Nothing was stolen.

“That makes it a lot more dangerous, especially for the employees that work there,” said Kevin Maurer, who lives around the corner from the hospital.

About 10 minutes later, at 1:45 a.m., police say there were people taking a break from work in the Wells Fargo parking lot across from Forsyth Medical Center on South Hawthorne Road when a white SUV pulled up. A suspect ordered the victims to hand over money and appeared to have a shotgun. The victims refused, and the suspects drove away.

Also, on the 16th, sometime between 1:30 and 3:00 a.m., a Toyota Corolla was stolen and was later involved in a vehicle pursuit involving police.

Officers say at 3:12 a.m., they noticed a Honda Pilot fitting the description of the vehicle used in the above crimes. Officers tried to stop the SUV around South Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, but the suspects drove off. The Corolla was also apparently with the Pilot. The Corolla wrecked on Cameron Avenue and officers continued to follow the Pilot until the vehicle stopped on Perry Street.

There, the suspects bailed out of the SUV and ran into a wooded area. Officers formed a perimeter and located multiple subjects.

As a result, police took out secured custody orders for three juveniles; a 13-year-old female, 13-year-old male and 14-year-old male.

Two 16-year-old suspects are also facing charges. They have been identified as Davine Shakur Chandler and Demarcus Jhan Williams. Both Chandler and Williams are charged with one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon. Both are being held on a $100,000 secured bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

A Novant Health spokesperson sent the following statement to FOX8 regarding the case:

“Novant Health is cooperating fully with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s investigation. At this time we cannot provide any further comment as the investigation is currently underway.”

The following statement was also sent to FOX8 from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center:

“The safety of our employees, patients and families is always a top priority. We are reminding our employees and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings, walk with others when possible and notify Security immediately if they wish to be escorted to their vehicles or if they see any suspicious person or activity in any of our parking areas or facilities. "Our Security officers continue to monitor parking areas and support law enforcement in the investigation of this incident.”​