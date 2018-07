GREAT FALLS, Va. — A sports car was totaled a day after the driver bought it, according to Fairfax County police.

On Saturday, the Fairfax County Police Department posted a photo a McLaren 720S, worth around $300,000, wrecked against a tree.

Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash was, “A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you.”