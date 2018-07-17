2 Greensboro men charged with another robbery after Burlington crime spree

GRAHAM, N.C. — Two men, recently arrested for a string of Burlington robberies, face more charges as police credit them with the June 20 armed robbery of a BP gas station in Graham, police report.

Antonio Marqui King, 33, and Michael Tyrone Teasley, 26, both of Greensboro, each face one more count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Teasley also faces two more counts of assault by pointing a gun.

King was jailed under a $50,000 secured bond while Teasley was jailed under a $10,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

In the release, the Graham Police Department thanked the Burlington Police Department Investigations Division for their assistance in this investigation.

Earlier this month, King and Teasley were previously arrested for a string of Burlington robberies dating back June 26.

The crimes included the Speedway gas station at 1407 Maple Avenue that was robbed at about 11 p.m. June 26 and again at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Duck Hunt sweepstakes at 2405 N. Church St. that was robbed at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and the Family Fare at 2611 Maple Avenue that was robbed shortly before midnight Saturday.

For those crimes, King and Teasley both faced seven counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping and six counts of assault by pointing a gun.