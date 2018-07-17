× 17-year-old shot Monday night in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager was shot in Winston-Salem after an altercation Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:49 p.m. at the 1000 block of E. Fifteenth Street.

The victim, 17-year-old Rakey James Baldwin, was found with a single gunshot wound to the foot.

The victim told police that he was in an altercation with another person who brandished a gun and shot him.

The police report lists the suspect as between the ages of 18 and 25.

Officials brought Baldwin to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and assailant appear to know each other and believe the shooting was not random.

Winston-Salem police ask anything with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

That same night, a few hours later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to another shooting involving teenagers.