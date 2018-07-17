× 16-year-old wanted for Burlington shooting, breaking and entering, car theft

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for Steven Isaiah Bradshaw, 16, in relation to a recent shooting, breaking and entering and theft of a car.

At 5:43 p.m. on July 2, Burlington police responded to a shots fired call outside 2009 Morningside Drive in Eastbrooke Apartments.

Officers were unable to locate evidence or witnesses on the scene, but, through further investigation, identified Bradshaw as a suspect.

Bradshaw was in a verbal dispute with another person who was leaving the apartment complex in a vehicle, according to a police report. He then allegedly shot the car multiple times before leaving the scene.

Police believe that Bradshaw knew the victim and that this was not a random event.

No one was hit by the gunshots, including the many small children in the immediate area.

Bradshaw does not live at Eastbrooke Apartments, but does frequent the community.

Bradshaw is also wanted for a July 7 breaking and entering.

Police responded at 7:25 a.m. on July 76 to a report at the 1500 block of Farningham Lane.

Officials believe Bradshaw broke a window to enter the residence where he allegedly stole electronics, jewelry and the key to a 2005 Kia Amanti. With the key, he was able to steal the vehicle, police said.

Officers witnessed Bradshaw with the 2005 Kia Amanti in the parking lot of Tucker Street Apartments, but did not apprehend him at that time.

He does not live at Tucker Street Apartments, but does frequent the community.

Police list his last known addresses as 1007 Long St. in Burlington, 412 Hill St. in Graham, 2009-G Morningside Drive in Burlington and 617-D Center Ave. in Burlington.

He faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle, possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm in city limits, felonious breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 27463 to text in a tip.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest.