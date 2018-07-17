× 16-year-old suspect arrested in Burlington shooting, breaking and entering, car theft

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a suspect in a shooting, breaking and entering and car theft, according to a news release.

Steven Isaiah Bradshaw, 16, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle, possession of a handgun by a minor, discharging a firearm in city limits, felonious breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

At 5:43 p.m. on July 2, Burlington police responded to a shots fired call outside 2009 Morningside Drive in Eastbrooke Apartments.

Officers were unable to locate evidence or witnesses on the scene, but, through further investigation, identified Bradshaw as a suspect.

Bradshaw was in a verbal dispute with another person who was leaving the apartment complex in a vehicle, according to a police report. He then allegedly shot the car multiple times before leaving the scene.

Police believe that Bradshaw knew the victim and that this was not a random event.

No one was hit by the gunshots, including the many small children in the immediate area.

Bradshaw was also wanted for a July 7 breaking and entering.

Police responded at 7:25 a.m. on July 7 to a report at the 1500 block of Farningham Lane.

Officials believe Bradshaw broke a window to enter the residence where he allegedly stole electronics, jewelry and the key to a 2005 Kia Amanti. With the key, he was able to steal the vehicle, police said.

Bradshaw is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $140,000 secured bond.