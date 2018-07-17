× 13-year-old arrested after oil prank at South Carolina skating rink

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Pouring cooking oil on the floor of skating rink turned out to be less funny than a South Carolina teenager thought.

The culprit, a teenager from Rock Hill, was arrested and charged with vandalism Friday afternoon, according to The State.

The 13-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile around 3 p.m. before police released him back into his mother’s custody.

While the teenager told police he “thought it would be funny,” officials at Kate’s Skating Rink felt differently, The State reports.

The teen was arrested after a female skater fell on the rink.

As a result of the prank, the rink closed early and paid out more than $600 in refunds to guests and skaters, according to The State.

The boy’s mom delivered a swift punishment by making him help Kate’s clean up the oil. Kate’s Manager Laura Davis told The State.

After the cleanup which took a few hours, the rink re-opened later that day and through the weekend.