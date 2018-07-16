× Woman struck by pickup on Winston-Salem street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A female pedestrian was hit by a truck at the intersection of Reynolda and Buena Vista roads this morning, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

As of 10:30 a.m., Reynolda Road was closed in both directions near the intersection.

The woman was hit by a Toyota pickup about 9 a.m., said Lt. Bart Stone.

Police continue to investigate whether she was in the crosswalk when she was hit. After the collision, the truck was stopped at a stop sign on Buena Vista at Reynolda.