× Woman faces homicide charge after High Point overdose death

HIGH POINT — A woman faces a second-degree homicide charge after a man died of a heroin overdose.

At about 7:30 a.m. on July 9, police received a report of a heroin overdose in the northern High Point.

There, they found a 20-year-old man, who had previously overdosed five times, unresponsive.

Officials administered Narcan, but the man did not recover. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The High Point Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit began investigation, a standard for heroin-related deaths, and charged Leighah Jackson, 28, with second degree murder on Friday.

According to police, this charge stems from the North Carolina General Statute that states a second degree murder includes one that was proximately caused by the unlawful distribution of any opiate, including heroin, among other drugs.