Winston-Salem family concerned about inmate’s release after multiple home break-ins

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem family says their home was broken into and damaged two times in two weeks. The man who did it was arrested and has been behind bars since August, but he’s getting out this week.

Glass on the ground, papers everywhere, food scattered throughout the house. That’s the sight that Monica and Kassidy Caviness-Thames came home to after a beach trip last year.

“It looked like a tornado had gone off. It’s not like he had just gone in and taken a couple of things, the whole home was destroyed,” Kassidy said.

The family has lived in this home for 15 years. It sits on land that’s been in the family for more than a century. They say it’s always been peaceful, until their home was broken into twice in the same month.

“We thought we were taking too much precautions, but we bolted down all of the windows, we put a chain on the door, but somehow he still got back in,” Kassidy said.

The second time, the family says a crew cleaning up the mess from the first break-in found the scene.

“They were coming to do their work and they pulled into the driveway, and all of the windows were busted out of the truck, the car was busted into, and they heard someone screaming and the front door was down flat,” Monica said.

Since then, the family has taken even more safety precautions.

“Reinforced all of the deadbolts, put bolts on every single window on the main level,” Kassidy said.

The man police arrested, Richard Boyen, has been in prison. But in two days, he’s scheduled to be released, months earlier than the family was expecting.

“Essentially I got 30 days of peace. We went to the sentencing on April 30 and I thought it was going to be 2019,” Monica said.

According to a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Boyen racked up a significant number of credits. Inmates can earn those through good behavior, work hours, even time served in the county jail.

According to the state’s victim’s services, victims can request conditions or the sentencing and release of an inmate. Victims can also voice their concerns at any time about a release or a case. Caviness-Thames has done just that. She’s reached out to the district attorney, assistant district attorney, judges, probations and parole, the Department of Corrections, even the governor.

“They gave you all of this information to object or to raise your concerns, but it just falls on deaf ears,” she said.

She has questions over how the release is happening so quickly and she’s concerned her safety is falling through the cracks with the judicial process.

“If we’ve experienced this, there are a lot of other people who have too and they could be in danger because of this,” her daughter said.

Victims Services suggests anyone in a similar situation should get a restraining order and talk to local law enforcement. Winston-Salem police say they will increase patrol in an area if it’s requested, but that is also based on calls for service in an area.​