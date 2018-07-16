Winston-Salem 8-year-old speaks after being hit in head by falling bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem 8-year-old is recalling the moment a bullet came falling from the sky, hitting her in the head as she played with family Saturday evening.

“I thought it was something big just hit the top of my head, but it was something, something else,” Alondra Delgado said. “Something small.”

Alondra was at a family member’s house on Patria Street, in a blow-up pool in the back of the home, around 5:50 p.m. Police say a bullet pierced through a tent above the pool, hitting Alondra in the head.

“I just felt like something really, something huge just went there. Just went on top of my head,” Alondra recalled. “I didn’t know it scraped me, but then I saw the bullet.”

Alondra’s cousin noticed the bullet in the pool as she started bleeding.

“I just saw blood pouring on, I had a puddle of blood in my hand,” she said.

“I thought she was gonna die. I thought I lost my daughter,” said Alondra’s father, Filiberto. “I was praying like, please don’t, don’t take my daughter.”

Filiberto rushed Alondra to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as police responded to the scene. However, after an extensive canvass of the area, nobody reported hearing shots being fired.

Police say, “It appears that an unknown suspect fired a gun wantonly up into the air.”

Today, Alondra has a wound to her head, but doesn’t consider herself lucky.

“I don’t think it was luck,” the 8-year-old said. “I think it was faith.”

“The Winston-Salem Police Department would like to remind all citizens that not only is wantonly discharging a firearm in the city limits illegal, (City Code 38-10 (b),) it is also very dangerous,” a press release said.

Filiberto says it’s a reminder that if you shoot in the air, the bullet can hit much closer to home than you think.

"It can hit anybody,” he said. “Kids, your mom, your neighbor, your any loved ones that you have.”

Police are also asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, or who heard gunshots around 5:45-5:50 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Patria Street or the surrounding area, to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Espanol: (336) 728-3904.​