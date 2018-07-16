× Thipps Cafe assault leaves man seriously injured

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital after an assault at Thipps Cafe.

At 1:12 a.m. Monday morning, Burlington police, the Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County EMS responded to a shooting at Thipps Cafe at 2423 Corporation Parkway.

On the scene, officials found Javonta Woods, 27, on the ground with a serious head wound from an assault.

Woods is listed in critical condition at a local trauma center.

Investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the department at 336-229-3500.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.