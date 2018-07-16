× Police identify Winston-Salem woman hit by truck Monday morning

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department identified the woman hit by a truck Monday morning.

Charlotte Stanley, 83, of Winston-Salem was reportedly hit by a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, drivenby Dennis Wayne Wells, 40.

Police invesigation found that Stanley was crossing Buena Vista Road, walking north, when the truck was driving east struck her.

Stanley was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Wells was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 727-2800.