Papa John's to remove founder's image from ads

The face of Papa John’s is being sliced out of its ads and booted from his office .

A special committee of the board of directors met on Sunday to discuss its founder John Schnatter, four days after he admitted to using the N-word during a company conference call.

The board decided to kick him out of his office at Papa John’s headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky.

Papa John’s also announced that Schnatter will “cease all media appearances, and not make any further statements to the media regarding the company, its business or employees,” the company said in a statement.

The committee said it will oversee an outside auditor’s investigation into Papa John’s culture, including the company’s existing processes, policies and systems related to diversity and inclusion.

Papa John’s announced Friday it would remove Schnatter’s image from its marketing materials. The Associated Press first reported the news and a Papa John’s spokesperson confirmed it to CNNMoney.

Top executives decided to remove Schnatter but details are still being worked out. The source told the AP they were “not aware” of plans to change the brand’s name.

Schnatter is Papa John’s brand. He appears on its pizza boxes, in some of its TV ads and in the store’s interiors. It took until Friday morning for the pizza chain to remove him from its homepage, but a version of the logo with him in it still appears on other pages of the website.

Schnatter left the chief executive seat at his namesake company in December last year amid a string of public relations debacles and slumping sales. He stayed on as chairman until last week, when he resigned from that post in response to the latest scandal.

Schnatter remains on the board and still owns 30% of the company’s shares.

On Friday evening, Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie posted an open letter promising the company would take steps to “rebuild trust from the inside-out.” They include hiring an independent expert to audit the company on a diversity basis, and deploying senior management to hold listening session with rank-and-file employees.

“Racism and any insensitive language, no matter what the context simply cannot — and will not — be tolerated at any level of our company,” the letter said.