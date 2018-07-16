North Carolina deputy shot in Sunday night traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy was shot after a person pulled a gun during a Sunday night traffic stop, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:30 p.m., the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Cheraw Road by Pisgah Church Road when the incident happened.

The deputy wore a bulletproof vest, but the bullet struck below the deputy's vest, officials report.

Following the shooting, officials flew the deputy by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Officials said the deputy had been with the sheriff's office for little more than a year.

Just got this picture after an officer was shot west of Lenoir. Suspect on the run. Officer undergoing surgery now. pic.twitter.com/LWj1jQOPkI — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) July 16, 2018

The suspect drove away in a blue Toyota sedan.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of the injured deputy.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, State Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are investigating. They are working to establish a motive or suspect, according to the sheriff's office.