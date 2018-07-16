Mom says daughter trapped in front-loading washing machine as it filled with water

CONIFER, Colo. — A mom in Colorado is warning others after she says her 3-year-old daughter got trapped in the family’s new washing machine as it filled with water.

Lindsey McIver shared her experience in a Facebook post that has been shared more than 260,000 times since July 11.

McIver and her husband were woken up on July 10 by their 4-year-old son, who was screaming and sobbing, she wrote. He told them: “Kloe. Inside. Washer.”

The family had just installed the new washing machine a day earlier and had told the children not to touch the new machine, but the children didn’t listen.

McIver said she and her husband were able to stop the machine and rescue their little girl.

In the Facebook post, McIver said because the couple hadn’t used the machine yet, they hadn’t looked at the settings. They did not turn on a child safety setting that will not allow the machine to start.

Now, the McIvers want to spread the word and remind anyone living with small children to enable safety locks on their appliances.