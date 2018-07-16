Man found shot Monday morning, Greensboro police seek answers
GREENSBORO, N.C — A man was found shot in a vehicle Monday morning, and the Greensboro Police Department is looking for information.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot at 1:08 a.m. at the intersection of Randolph Avenue and Martin Luther king Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release.
On scene, police found a man in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
Officials transported the man to as hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police are currently investigating the incident as an aggravated assault.
The GPD asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text “badboyz” and the tip to 274637.
Calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may pay a cash reward up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment.