Large mural coming to life in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and in High Point there is some new art that will soon be worth a closer look.

At the corner of Washington and Centennial, a large mural is being painted that will feature many aspects of life in High Point.

There are already several murals on Washington Street but this one will be the biggest and most in-depth.

It’s being painted by artist Carolyn Roblyer, an artist who lives in St. Croix but travels the world painting murals. She's really just getting started here, roughing out the basics with details to be added later.

“Until I get the basic foundation of the mural then I can’t really do the details. I mean I know the train up there the windows are wrong,” Roblyer said.

The mural is being paid for by the Hayden-Harman Foundation as part of a project to beautify High Point. The mural’s focal point will be a train.

“The train can carry a lot of things so it reflects a lot of the history of High Point with the furniture, a lot of the business that has started here and a lot of the new things that are coming with the stadium,” said Patrick Harman, the executive director of the Hayden-Harman Foundation. “It’s certainly gonna grab people’s attention as they drive down because it’s so massive and it’s so cool that it goes across two sides of the building.”

Once Roblyer gets pasts her first pass across the length of the wall she’ll start to add the details -- lots of details.

“I try to ask as many questions as possible; I can’t read their minds,” she said about her process of learning what her clients desire.

She says to be able to take globs of color and create something so pretty is a satisfying thing, especially when it evokes emotion from people.

“I had a little boy in South Africa, I painted a clown and he says, that clown makes me happy,” Roblyer said.

That’s the hope for this mural too.

“I just hope people come out and take a look at the mural and spend a minute to look at all the different components of it because it is a big one,” Harman said.