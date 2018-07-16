Greensboro continues with water and sewer replacement program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro City Council members will review more construction projects within the eight-year plan to repair and replace water and sewer lines citywide.

The budgets for the projects this fiscal year are approximately $7.3 million for water lines and $6.4 million for sewer. Council approved the funding in 2012 under a prior utility budget worth nearly $135 million.

Harsh winters and old pipes are to blame for the approximately 290 water main breaks a year.

Though the plan will take time, repairs will improve water quality and flow at no extra cost to taxpayers.

Interim City Manager Steve Drew said that before the start of the plan, the annual average of water main breaks were 310 and spills for sewer were eight. The current average for sewer spills is three.

The goal, of course, is zero but city leaders want citizens to know they are making progress.