× Davidson County Sheriff arrests woman for meth, other drug charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — After a three week investigation, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly conspiring to sell methamphetamine and other drug charges Monday morning.

Rebecca Wilson Hughes, 27, of Denton was arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sale methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hughes was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.