Child hit with falling bullet in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A projectile, shot into the air from a gun, hit a child on its way back to the ground Saturday evening, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on Patria Street at 5:49 p.m.

Officials believe an unknown suspect wantonly shot into the air. The projectile fired from the gun then fell through a canopy over a swimming pool and hit a child on the head.

The child sustained minor injuries.

Police say they don’t know where the shot was fired, adding that projectiles can travel varying distances when fired into the air.

The incident is under investigation as assault with a deadly weapon.