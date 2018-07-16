× 20-year-old arrested in Davidson County drug bust

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement found three pounds of marijuana, 19 Adderall pills, two Alprazolam pills and $7,291 in a 20-year-old’s vehicle on Thursday.

The investigation, conducted by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Highway patrol, led to a search of 20-year-old Brandon A. Mejia’s car on Baptist Children’s Home Road near Johnsontown Road.

Meijia of High Point was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to sell a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mejia received a $25,000 secured bond.

He is set to appear in Davidson County District Court on Aug. 10.